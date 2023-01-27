Checkout the Nigerian State not currently governed by either APC or PDP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It is no longer news that although Nigeria operates a multi party system, only a handful of parties have the support of the majority and have tasted power at State and Federal levels. Since Nigeria embraced democracy in 1999, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) were the dominant force in the nation’s politics until the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over power in 2015.

As it stands, 35 of the 36 states under the territory of Nigeria are governed by either APC or PDP governors, as only one State have managed to produce a political party that has continually defeated the two major parties at gubernatorial elections.

Anambra State

Situated in the Southeast region of Nigeria, Anambra State was created on 27 August 1991 and is bounded by Delta State to the West, Imo State to the South, Enugu State to the east and Kogi State to the north. Since 1999, the state has had no fewer than six governors. However, its first two governors (Chinwoke Mbadinuju and Chris Ngige) had governed under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) until the emergence of Peter Obi in 2006, who won the gubernatorial election will the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Since Peter Obi changed the narrative, other political parties (PDP, APC) have battled to take over the seat of governorship in the State to no avail. The incumbent Governor is Charles Chukwuma Soludo APGA, who was sworned into office on 17 March 2022

