Checkout the Large Crowd Of Supporters At The Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Rally In Abeokuta

The ruling party All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was live yesterday in Ogun State at the MKO International Stadium, Kuto Abeokuta as part of taking his rally to every part of the country.

This took place as billed just after his campaign train landed in Abia State as a way of fulfilling his promise to carry everyone along in his electioneering campaign process.

It was yet another successful event for the former Governor of Lagos State who was welcomed and received by mammoth of crowd and large number of supporters, thereby making his presence a true home coming.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was as such given a warm reception and heroic grand entry which was a good omen going forward as due preparations ahead of the February 25th poll.

Asiwaju Tinubu alongside his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima met with the good people of the State and as such shared some of their big ideas with the electorates on their mission of a renewed hope.

Click on the link to the video below to watch the large crowd of supporters in attendance for the big event:

https://twitter.com/Oniyabba/status/1618292748947435522?t=eiC02FkNFWTGjqMCGYql6A&s=19

Photo Credit: Twitter

