Checkout The Full List Of The Ministerial Nominees That President Tinubu Has Presented To The Senate

The Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, has presented the President’s ministerial list to the House of Senate.

The list was unveiled by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, before the Senate on Thursday July 28th, and from the report which was made by The Nation, there are 28 nominees on the list.

The names on the list include former governors, former senators and some people who are known to be long-time political associates of the President.

The former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, Mohammed Badaru, made the list, including the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

As we already know, Wike is a member of the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and his inclusion in the list has been generating mixed reactions on social media.

It should be recalled that President Bola Tinubu had earlier said that he would form a unity government, so it’s not surprising that Wike’s name is on the list.

Here are the full names of the nominees on the list – Abubakar Momoh, Ambassador Maitama Tuka, Ahmed Dangiwa, Hannatu Musawa, Chief Uche Nnaji, Beta Edu, Doris Anite Uzoka, David Umahi, Nyesom Wike, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Hon Nkiru Onyejeocha, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, Stella Oketete, Muhammad Goronyo, Hon Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, Dele Alake, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Muhammad Idris, Olawale Edu, Waheed Adelabu, Iman Sulaiman Ibrahim, Professor Ali Pate, Professor Joseph Userve, Senator Abubakar Kyari, Senator John Enoh, Senator Abubakar Danladi.

( credit: The Nation).

