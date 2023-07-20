Checkout The Club That Has Defeated Manchester United The Most In Premier League History

Manchester United is widely regarded to as one of the greatest football clubs in English history. They’re one of the clubs with the highest number of trophies alongside Liverpool. The stadium where they play their home games is known as Old Trafford, which is nicknamed ‘The theatre of dreams’.

They boast of breeding world class players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Eric Cantona, David de Gea, Ryan Giggs, Rio Ferdinand amongst other elite players. Their most memorable moment in the Premier League was when they won the Premier League 3 times in a row from 2006-2009. Despite their immense strength, some clubs have been able to defeat them in various matches.

The Premier League club that has the most wins against Manchester United in their history is Arsenal. Despite their dominance, Arsenal was always a tough team for Manchester United to defeat. Arsenal has defeated Manchester United on 74 occasions.

On the other hand, Manchester United have won 89 league games against Aston Villa, this is the most Manchester United have won against any club in the Premier League.

