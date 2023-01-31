Checkout Photos Of The People That Welcomed Mr. Peter Obi As He Arrived In Adamawa State.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has recently taken to his official Facebook page a few minutes ago, to share some new photos. In the photos, a few people where seen welcoming the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi as he arrived Adamawa state ahead of the upcoming Presidential elections. Over a thousand people have reacted to the post in just a few hours of publication.

He never failed to accompany the photo with a write up as he said, “I just arrived in Adamawa for today’s LP Presidential Rally and Townhall meetings. It’s a great pleasure to be here.”

Many people who saw this were amazed by what they saw as they reacted vigorously to the post, commending Peter Obi on his good works, while others gave their thoughts and opinions on what they saw.

