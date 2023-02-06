Checkout Photos Of The Large Crowd That Attended The APC Presidential Rally In Katsina State.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular social media personality and media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad has recently shared a few photos on his official Twitter page. In the photos, a large crowd was seen at the APC Presidential rally in Katsina State as they came out in their masses to show their support for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Over a thousand fans and followers has liked and commented on the photos in just a few hours of publication.

Bashir Ahmad never failed to accompany the photos with a write up as he said, “President @MBuhari today, participated the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Rally in Katsina State. #TinubuInKatsina”

The reactions from people who saw this were filled with so much positivity as many complimented Bola Ahmed Tinubu on how he draws a large crowd during most of his campaigns, while others gave their thoughts and opinions on what they saw.

