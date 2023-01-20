NEWS

Checkout Photos Of Mr. Peter Obi As He Arrives In Jos For The LP’S Presidential Rally.

Over a thousand fans and followers have reacted to several images that Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, recently uploaded on his official Twitter profile. The pictures show Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, arriving in Jos with his campaign crew before the party’s presidential rally.

Mr. Peter Obi always included a written description with the images, as he stated, “I have just arrived in the lovely city of Jos. anticipating a good visit.”

Many who witnessed this were astounded by what they saw and complimented Peter Obi on how frequently he posts photos of his whereabouts to his social media accounts. Others shared their thoughts and opinions on what they had witnessed.

Mr. Peter Obi has been making waves on social media since since he was named the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, and he has benefited greatly from the daily growth of his fan base.

