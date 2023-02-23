Checkout Photos From Peter Obi’s Meeting With Former President Uhuru Kenyatta

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yesterday, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party had a meeting with Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta and his team, AU Electoral Observer Mission to Nigeria. Peter Gregory Obi is the flag bearer of the Labour Party and contests for the Presidential seat alongside Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (APC) and Atiku Abubakar (PDP)

According to the Twitter post of the Labour Party candidate, “This evening, I met with the AU Electoral Observer Mission to Nigeria Team led by HE Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta, former President of Kenya. We exchanged views on the preparations for the 2023 elections and related matters.” These are photos from his meeting with Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta below.

He also had a town hall meeting the indigenous youths at the FCT in Abuja.

According to his post, “This evening, I spoke at the Town Hall meeting with Indigenous Ethnic Youth in the Federal Capital Territory.” These are the pictures from his meeting in Abuja below.

