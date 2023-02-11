Checkout Photos From Peter Obi’s Campaign In Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Photos have emerged on social media, Twitter, showing the masses at the campaign of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Lagos.

Recently, Peter Obi took to his social media page and posted some pictures with captions. He wrote, “We just arrived at the Alaba international market to an awesome reception. We’re pondering what the rally will be like. LP is Finishing Strong. Salute to all Obidients and the Nigerian Youths.”

In another Tweet he posted few minutes ago with some pictures he wrote, “We are pushing through towards TBS. We’re now on the Lagos Road Walk: the turn out is awesome. I’m really humbled.”

The presidential candidate is loved my the masses. Peter obi also called on the security agencies to protect those trying to exercising their human rights.

As we all know, all political parties are rounding up their campaign as the 2023 presidential election is very close.

Kindly drop a comment and share.

AyodejiGist (

)