Checkout New Photos Of Popular Singer Simisola That Has Caused Fans To React

Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, better known and called Simi, a Nigerian singer, song writer and actress recently shared new photos of herself on her official Instagram handle which made many of her fans to react as they expressed their feelings concerning the photos. In the photos, she was seen on a nice looking short pink gown outfit which made her look undoubtedly more beautiful. She applied neatly done makeup which matched her skin complexion. She also had a nice hairdo which complemented to the beauty of the outfit.

Even as she shared the photos, she never failed to give them a caption as she said, ” candy coated chocolate drop.”

Many fans, on seeing the photos, reacted as they couldn’t help it. They reacted vigorously as they were amazed and surprised at her beauty in the outfit.

What are your thoughts and opinions concerning these photos? Feel free to drop a comment and follow for more as we will be expecting your feedback on this.

