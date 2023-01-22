NEWS

Checkout Mammouth crowd that welcomed Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of APC in Jigawa

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 19 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Checkout Mammouth crowd that welcomed Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of APC in Jigawa

The Presidential Candidate of the Ruling All Progressives Congress and his campaign team touched down in Jigawa for a Presidential campaign rally ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

Bola Tinubu, flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress party, and Kashim Shettima, his running mate, were present at the rally. Therefore, the Governor of Jigawa state, Mohammed Badaru, and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state were present at the APC Presidential campaign rally Ground.While Speaking to the Mammouth crowd, Bola Tinubu, urged the people of Jigawa State to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress in the upcoming Presidential election. Also, he urged the People of Jigawa state not to allow the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) back to power. Tinubu said this during the campaign rally at Dutse, Jigawa state Capital.

On the other hand, Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, were also in attendance.

However, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima were happy with the Mammouth crowd that welcomed them at APC’s Presidential campaign rally ground at Dutse, Jigawa. Also, they promised to provide jobs and security if elected.

Content created and supplied by: SnMedia (via 50minds
News )

#Checkout #Mammouth #crowd #welcomed #Tinubu #Presidential #Candidate #APC #JigawaCheckout Mammouth crowd that welcomed Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of APC in Jigawa Publish on 2023-01-22 16:03:21



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 19 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

APC Would Fail In The Upcoming Gubernatorial And Presidential Elections In Abia State — APC BoT.

1 min ago

2023 Presidency: Peter Obi Will Not Be Able To Get The Votes Of The Northern Youths, Osita Chidoka

11 mins ago

What Bamidele Faparusi Said When Asked If Tinubu Is Capable Of Ruling Nigeria In 2023

17 mins ago

Alpha-Beta: Why It Is Wrong For EFCC To Keep Petitions Against Tinubu Pending – Lemmy Ughegbe

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button