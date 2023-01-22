This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Checkout Mammouth crowd that welcomed Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of APC in Jigawa

The Presidential Candidate of the Ruling All Progressives Congress and his campaign team touched down in Jigawa for a Presidential campaign rally ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

Bola Tinubu, flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress party, and Kashim Shettima, his running mate, were present at the rally. Therefore, the Governor of Jigawa state, Mohammed Badaru, and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state were present at the APC Presidential campaign rally Ground.While Speaking to the Mammouth crowd, Bola Tinubu, urged the people of Jigawa State to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress in the upcoming Presidential election. Also, he urged the People of Jigawa state not to allow the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) back to power. Tinubu said this during the campaign rally at Dutse, Jigawa state Capital.

On the other hand, Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, were also in attendance.

However, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima were happy with the Mammouth crowd that welcomed them at APC’s Presidential campaign rally ground at Dutse, Jigawa. Also, they promised to provide jobs and security if elected.

Content created and supplied by: SnMedia (via 50minds

News )

#Checkout #Mammouth #crowd #welcomed #Tinubu #Presidential #Candidate #APC #JigawaCheckout Mammouth crowd that welcomed Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of APC in Jigawa Publish on 2023-01-22 16:03:21