NEWS

Checkout Mammouth crowd that welcomed Atiku Abubakar in Oyo State

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 355 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Checkout Mammouth crowd that welcomed Atiku Abubakar in Oyo State

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party is keeping Oyo State as the last of his campaign rally in the Southwest region. Atiku Abubakar who is the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Former vice President of Nigeria touched down in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital for the last Presidential campaign rally in South East.

In a message posted on his verified Twitter handle, Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party thanked all the People of Oyo State for showing love and support.

After arriving in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, Atiku Abubakar paid a courtesy visit at the Palace of Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun in Ibadan earlier today. Athe Former vice President and Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun shared a lot of historical memories as friends and as political associates.

 Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun and Atiku Abubakar shared a lot of history as friends and as political associates.

Also, Atiku Abubakar was welcomed by thousands of PDP supporters in Ibadan. For the historic Presidential campaign rally in Oyo State, Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party promised to boost the economy, and make Nigeria Work again if elected in 2023.

Content created and supplied by: SnMedia (via 50minds
News )

#Checkout #Mammouth #crowd #welcomed #Atiku #Abubakar #Oyo #StateCheckout Mammouth crowd that welcomed Atiku Abubakar in Oyo State Publish on 2023-01-20 00:02:12



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 355 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Peter Obi Absent At the Peace Accord Meeting, Atiku Also Absent But Represented By Okowa – Bayo Onanuga

8 mins ago

PDP Suspension: I Was Not Given Any Warning By The Party Before I was Suspended—Chimaroke Nnamani

8 mins ago

Wike Overrides Exec Order 21, Allows Free Use of Stadium for Atiku Rally in Rivers

16 mins ago

Tinubu is not physically and mentally fit to be the president of Nigeria—Dino Melaye fires Tinubu

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button