Checkout Mammouth crowd that welcomed Atiku Abubakar in Oyo State

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party is keeping Oyo State as the last of his campaign rally in the Southwest region. Atiku Abubakar who is the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Former vice President of Nigeria touched down in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital for the last Presidential campaign rally in South East.

In a message posted on his verified Twitter handle, Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party thanked all the People of Oyo State for showing love and support.

After arriving in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, Atiku Abubakar paid a courtesy visit at the Palace of Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun in Ibadan earlier today. Athe Former vice President and Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun shared a lot of historical memories as friends and as political associates.

Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun and Atiku Abubakar shared a lot of history as friends and as political associates.

Also, Atiku Abubakar was welcomed by thousands of PDP supporters in Ibadan. For the historic Presidential campaign rally in Oyo State, Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party promised to boost the economy, and make Nigeria Work again if elected in 2023.

Content created and supplied by: SnMedia (via 50minds

News )

#Checkout #Mammouth #crowd #welcomed #Atiku #Abubakar #Oyo #StateCheckout Mammouth crowd that welcomed Atiku Abubakar in Oyo State Publish on 2023-01-20 00:02:12