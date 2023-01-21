This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Checkout Mammouth Crowd that welcomed Atiku Abubakar in Niger State

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and his campaign team touch down in Minna, the Capital City of Niger State.

However, the Presidential campaign rally held by PDP in Niger was powerful as thousands of supporters show love and Support for the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

During the campaign rally, Atiku, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party spoke about the Security situation in Niger State. Also, promised to restore peace if elected in 2023. According to him, only PDP can restore peace in Niger state.

Recall that In the past few months, the north-central state has recorded frequent attacks by criminal armed bandits who abduct residents and demand ransom; and in some instances, kill their victims.

Atiku said while the PDP was in power between 1999-2015, Niger state did not witness a high number of attacks by criminal armed bandits. He promised that his administration will restore peace if elected. Therefore, he prays to almighty God to bring back peace in Niger.

“When the Peoples Democratic Party was in power from 1999-2015, was there insecurity in Niger? Therefore, we want to assure you that if you vote back the PDP into power in Niger, insecurity will become a thing of the past by God’s grace. Says Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party during the campaign rally at Minna.

