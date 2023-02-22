Checkout List Of Political Parties Controlling Each State In Nigeria As APC And PDP Dominate

In the light of the forthcoming elections, many presidential aspirants are done with campaigning and are now waiting for the election day. This campaign rally has given us an insight on how many states each political party are dominating in terms of fan base and electoral magnitude. The top political parties in the nation are APC (represented by Bola Tinubu), PDP (represented by Atiku Abubakar), LP (represented by Peter Obi) and NNPP (represented by Rabiu Kwankwaso).

According to statistics, all 36 states in Nigeria are dominated by only 3 political parties, namely APC, PDP and APGA. APC is in control of 21 states, PDP is in control of 15 states while APGA is in control of just one state. These are the states alongside the party that controls them:

Abia – PDP

Adamawa – PDP

Akwa Ibom – PDP

Anambra – APGA

Bauchi – PDP

Bayelsa – PDP

Benue – PDP

Borno – APC

Cross River – APC

Delta – PDP

Ebonyi – APC

Edo – PDP

Ekiti – APC

Enugu – PDP

Gombe – APC

Imo – APC

Jigawa – APC

Kaduna – APC

Kebbi – APC

Kogi – APC

Kwara – APC

Lagos – APC

Nassarawa – APC

Niger – APC

Ogun – APC

Ondo – APC

Osun – PDP

Oyo – PDP

Plateau – APC

Rivers – PDP

Sokoto – PDP

Taraba – PDP

Yobe – APC

Zamfara – APC

We can see that the only state that APGA has control over is Anambra state, while APC is in control of the majority.

