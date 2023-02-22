Checkout List Of Political Parties Controlling Each State In Nigeria As APC And PDP Dominate
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
Checkout List Of Political Parties Controlling Each State In Nigeria As APC And PDP Dominate
In the light of the forthcoming elections, many presidential aspirants are done with campaigning and are now waiting for the election day. This campaign rally has given us an insight on how many states each political party are dominating in terms of fan base and electoral magnitude. The top political parties in the nation are APC (represented by Bola Tinubu), PDP (represented by Atiku Abubakar), LP (represented by Peter Obi) and NNPP (represented by Rabiu Kwankwaso).
According to statistics, all 36 states in Nigeria are dominated by only 3 political parties, namely APC, PDP and APGA. APC is in control of 21 states, PDP is in control of 15 states while APGA is in control of just one state. These are the states alongside the party that controls them:
Abia – PDP
Adamawa – PDP
Akwa Ibom – PDP
Anambra – APGA
Bauchi – PDP
Bayelsa – PDP
Benue – PDP
Borno – APC
Cross River – APC
Delta – PDP
Ebonyi – APC
Edo – PDP
Ekiti – APC
Enugu – PDP
Gombe – APC
Imo – APC
Jigawa – APC
Kaduna – APC
Kebbi – APC
Kogi – APC
Kwara – APC
Lagos – APC
Nassarawa – APC
Niger – APC
Ogun – APC
Ondo – APC
Osun – PDP
Oyo – PDP
Plateau – APC
Rivers – PDP
Sokoto – PDP
Taraba – PDP
Yobe – APC
Zamfara – APC
We can see that the only state that APGA has control over is Anambra state, while APC is in control of the majority.
Follow up and share for more interesting updates.
Content created and supplied by: Simplegist (via 50minds
News )
#Checkout #List #Political #Parties #Controlling #State #Nigeria #APC #PDP #DominateCheckout List Of Political Parties Controlling Each State In Nigeria As APC And PDP Dominate Publish on 2023-02-22 10:31:26