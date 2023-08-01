NEWS

Checkout how much super falcons players will receive after qualifying for the round of 16

The Super falcons players are set to receive 46 million naira each for reaching the round of 16 of the 2023 FIFA women’s world cup competition.

FIFA’s secretary general, Fatma Samoura informed the super falcons players that they will receive $60,000 each and that it will be paid directly to them.

The Super Falcons booked a place in the last 16 of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup after finishing second in Group B and are entitled to a reward of $60,000 per player.

Fatma Samoura revealed to the super falcons that they are the giants of Africa regarding there recent performance in the ongoing world cup competition.

She further promised the super falcons players that they will receive there funds directly from FIFA.

Nigeria will play the England in their Round of 16 clash and will be hoping to make further history by making it to the third phase of the competition for the first time ever.

We are looking forward to seeing them winning again in the competition.

