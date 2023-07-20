Checkout Guns & Other Weapons Recovered From Thugs Who Cause Unrest In Kano State (PHOTOS)

Some moments ago, the Kano state’s Police Command had a press briefing where some guns, knives and other weapons recovered from thugs causing unrest in the state were revealed.

During the press briefing, the state’s police commissioner, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, made it known that “one Baretta Pistol, One Anti-Riot Gunner and seven locally-made guns were recovered from the criminal suspects between the 6th of July till date.”

Aside the guns, the police commissioner also said, “our men also recovered nine hundred and thirty-three (933) sharp knives from the criminals. Also, fifteen other sharp irons were recovered from them.”

The police commissioner again said, “apart from weapons, our men recovered some ATM cards, two motor vehicles, two tricycles and a motorcycle from the suspects. Also, four Cattle, three hundred and sixty-eight wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered from the criminals.”

CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel lastly assured the people of Kano state the police will, alongside their support, keep the state safe.

