Checkout Gerard Pique’s response when asked to pick between Xavi and Scholes

Few moments ago, Former Manchester United Defender, Rio Ferdinand asked Gerard Pique to pick between Xavi Hernandez and Paul Scholes and his response was absolutely brilliant.

According to Pique, Xavi Hernandez is the great example of La Masia (Barcelona’s academy) and also the type of player that is capable of bringing the team from defense or from one side of the pitch to the other side.

Pique revealed that Scholes touch on the other hand is magical and also how he impacts the game aswell as his techniques of passing the ball through the grass was absolutely brilliant.

“In his Words”

“You are putting me in a very difficult situation, Xavi is the great example of La Masia, Of Barcelona. He’s also a great example of tiki taka, take the ball, pass the ball, 5 metres, 10 metres, 50 metres but the touch of Scholesy was different, I mean how he impact the ball 30 metres and he passes the ball through the

grass, I mean this was magical. Xavi can not lose the ball, he has more control and he’s capable of bringing the team from the defense or from your pitch to the other pitch but Scholes is more of the English Style”, Gerard Pique said and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

