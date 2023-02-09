Checkout Crowd That Trooped Out For Obi, One Day To His Mega Campaign In Abuja

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In order to have a strong chance in the upcoming elections, politicians have started interacting with their followers.

After visiting Abuja, a sizable throng turned out to support Peter Gregory Obi, the presidential candidate of the labor party.

The image, which was captured on camera on Wednesday, showed the supporters lining up to meet him after he visited Abuja’s well-known Kugbo market.

Before he made the decision to go see the marketers, Peter obi first met with a few UN delegations in Nigeria.

He arrived in the state on Wednesday to prepare for the labor party’s major event, which will take place in the federal capital territory on Thursday.

However, after a two-day hiatus on Tuesday and Wednesday following his most recent visit to Kwara on Monday, the Abuja mega rally will take place.

Several pictures and videos taken at the Abuja event show a sizable crowd cheering on the labor party candidate for presidency.

Many of the people could be seen smiling and greeting after his convoy arrived at the site in the images that are currently going viral online.

Recall that Peter Obi visited Abuja a few weeks back at the invitation of university of Abuja students for a breakfast meeting.

He then went to the state’s Banex Plaza after the conference.

