Checkout 8 Countries Set To make Their Debut At The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is set to make history with a record number of 32 teams competing for the prestigious title. This expansion has provided an opportunity for eight countries to make their debut at the tournament, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20. These newcomers will be eager to make their mark on the global stage and showcase their talent in women’s football.

One of the countries making their debut is the Philippines, led by coach Alen Stajcic, who has been instrumental in the country’s rise in women’s football. The Philippines achieved a remarkable fourth-place finish in the 2022 Asian Cup, and their recent success in the Southeast Asian Games and the AFF Women’s Championship has propelled them to 46th in the world rankings. In Group A, they will face hosts New Zealand, Norway, and Switzerland, presenting an exciting challenge for the Filipinas.

Another team making their first appearance is the Republic of Ireland. After narrowly missing out on previous World Cup qualifiers, the Irish finally secured their spot in the 2023 tournament by defeating Scotland 1-0 in the European playoffs. This historic achievement has set the stage for Ireland to compete against hosts Australia, Canada, and Nigeria in Group B, offering an opportunity to showcase their skills on the global stage.

Zambia and Morocco are two African nations making their debuts at the Women’s World Cup. The Copper Queens of Zambia impressed by reaching the semi-finals of the CAF 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, securing their place in the tournament. Alongside fellow newcomers Morocco, they will face tough opponents like Spain, Costa Rica, and Japan in Group C. Both teams will look to make a statement and demonstrate the growing strength of women’s football in Africa.

Haiti’s national team has been making strides in women’s football, with their U-20 side previously qualifying for the Women’s World Cup. Now, the senior team has booked their place in the 2023 tournament after a thrilling victory over Chile in the inter-confederation playoff final. Drawn into Group D, Haiti will face China, Denmark, and England, providing a challenging but exciting opportunity for the Haitian players to prove their worth.

Portugal’s women’s football team has also secured their first-ever qualification for the World Cup. Despite their men’s team consistently participating in the tournament, the women’s team had never made it until now. Under the guidance of manager Francisco Neto, Portugal has made significant progress in recent years, qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Euro tournament in 2017 and 2022. In Group E, they will face strong opponents such as the United States, Vietnam, and the Netherlands, offering a chance to test their skills against top-level competition.

Vietnam is another Southeast Asian nation making its debut at the Women’s World Cup. They earned their spot in the tournament by emerging victorious in the inter-confederation playoffs against Thailand and Chinese Taipei. Placed in Group E alongside the United States, Netherlands, and Portugal, Vietnam will aim to leave their mark and make their presence felt on the global stage.

Panama completes the list of debutants, having qualified for the Women’s World Cup for the first time in their history. Their hard-fought victory over Paraguay in the inter-confederation playoff final secured their spot in Group F, where they will face formidable opponents such as Brazil, France, and Jamaica. Despite the challenging draw, Panama will relish the opportunity to compete against some of the best teams in women’s football.

As these eight countries prepare to make their maiden appearances at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the tournament promises to be a showcase of talent, diversity, and the growing popularity of women’s football.

DeLight01 (

)