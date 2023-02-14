Check out what Kato said when asked why she thinks APC youths are behind attacks on “Obidients”

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A spokesperson of the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Ndi Kato has blamed some supporters of the ruling party for the attacks on Obi supporters in Lagos State. Recall that the Labour Party held its Presidential Campaign rally in Lagos State on Saturday, February 11 as part of the final stretch of the 2023 elections. There were reports that some supporters of LP were attacked by political thugs and they sustained varying degrees of injuries. In an interview with Arise TV, Ndi Kato claimed that the attackers are supporters of APC who are jealous of the love Peter Obi is receiving.

Kato claimed that since last year, some APC youths were threatening Obi’s supporters. She claimed that the APC youths threatened to show them who the real owners of Lagos state were. She lamented that the thugs are preventing Nigerians like them from exercising their rights on someone they believe will rescue them from the sufferings they are facing.

Kato stated that the thugs should understand that Peter Obi is trying to curb incidences where people like them are unproductive and left to be fertile grounds for violence. She urged APC youths to avoid violence and allow everybody to vote for their preferred candidate in the upcoming election.

Source: Arise TV

