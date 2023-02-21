Check Out What Can Happen If ADC Combines Their PU Agents With That Of Labour Party

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The 2023 presidential election is less than five days away and it’s necessary for every contesting candidates/parties to have polling unit agents on every polling units across the country.

According to report shared by INEC, the leading parties which includes the APC, PDP, Labour Party and the NNPP have the highest number of polling unit agents.

According to INEC, APC have a total of 176,223 polling unit agents across the country.

PDP have 176,588 polling unit agents

NNPP have 176,200 polling unit agents

Labour Party have 134,874 polling unit agents

It’s no news that the ADC have endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi as their presidential candidate. According to INEC, ADC have a total of 96,043 polling unit agents across the country.

With ADC having to work with Labour Party, this means that their polling unit agents are more likely to work for Peter Obi in the presidential election. If the ADC combines their agents with the Labour Party, they’ll have a total of 134,874 + 96,043 agents which would be equal to 230,917 agents across the country.

This simply means that if the ADC combines their agents with the Labour Party, they would have the largest number of polling units agents for the presidential election across the country.

