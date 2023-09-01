Check Out Tiwa Savage’s Outstanding Fashion Styles Ladies Can Copy

The Nigerian musician and songwriter Tiwa Savage is also known for her exquisite sense of style. Take a cue from some of Tiwa Savage’s most eye-catching ensembles listed below.

Tiwa Savage favors garb with bold colors and patterns. She boldly wears a variety of contrasting colors and patterns together. Women can make a fashion statement by adding printed dresses, blouses, and skirts to their ensembles, and then accessorizing with solids that complement the designs.

Tiwa Savage wears beautiful jumpsuits on the regular. She knows how to make an entrance with a plunging neckline jumpsuit or a wide-leg jumpsuit with intricate embellishments. Tiwa is an excellent fashion icon for ladies who want to branch out and try new things with their individual sense of style by donning jumpsuits with unique necklines, sleeve lengths, and embellishments.

Tiwa Savage’s signature style is sassy and glam, and she often wears figure-hugging bodycon gowns on red carpet events. These clothes complement her physique and make her appear more put-together. If a woman wants to emulate Tiwa’s style, she should wear bodycon dresses, either simple or embroidered, that hug her figure and highlight her best features.

Tiwa Savage is very proud of her Nigerian heritage, hence she often wears outfits with African prints. She adds modern touches, such as jewelry, to time-honored Ankara garments including dresses, skirts, and shirts. The usage of Ankara and other African-inspired textiles is a great way for women to display their admiration for African motifs by creating dresses, skirts, and accessories like headwraps and statement jewelry.

Tiwa Savage is equally at ease in both formal and casually elegant settings. She can look effortlessly stylish in anything from denim jeans and a trendy blouse to an athleisure ensemble. Women’s casual wardrobe staples include flattering jeans, fashionable yet functional shoes, and a variety of interchangeable tops.

Tiwa Savage is revered as a style icon because of her flair for accessorizing. She enjoys accessorizing with bold pieces such as statement earrings, and one-of-a-kind handbags. Women can learn from this to pick out accessories that have a purpose in addition to looking nice.

You can take fashion inspiration from celebrities like Tiwa Savage, but don’t forget to put your own spin on things. Modify the details to your liking and body type to make these examples your own.

