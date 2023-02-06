This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Check Out The Total Number Of Registered Voters In Nigeria Ahead of The 2023 General Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revealed that there are a total of 93,469,008 eligible voters on its voter register after the final cleansing, which eliminates double registration and underage voters.

According to the commission, this number was determined after scrutinizing 54,264 complaints made by Nigerians when the voter registration was first made available on its website in November 2022.

Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of INEC, revealed these at a meeting with representatives of political parties at the commission’s Abuja headquarters.

Mr. Yakubu also reaffirmed that the election schedule for 2023 would go on as scheduled because no changes are anticipated.

His data showed that the overall number of eligible voters increased by 9,464,924 or 11.3% from 84,004,084 in the general elections of 2019 to 93,469,008 in the general elections of 2023.

While Mr. Yakubu said that information on those with disabilities had not been gathered during earlier registrations, he also revealed that the commission had registered 85,362 people with disabilities during the most recent completed Voter Registration campaign.

Source: INEC Nigeria

Content created and supplied by: Osmosis123 (via 50minds

News )

#Check #Total #Number #Registered #Voters #Nigeria #Ahead #General #ElectionCheck Out The Total Number Of Registered Voters In Nigeria Ahead of The 2023 General Election Publish on 2023-02-06 17:01:05