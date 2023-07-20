Check Out the Right-footed Players Best XI and Left-footed Players Best XI in 2023

In football, you can either be right-footed or left-footed, although some players are lucky enough to be ambipedal. In modern football, players are required to be good with both feet, however, some players have mastered the use of their strong foot so much that they need not rely a lot on their weaker foot.

We would be looking at the best XI of players who are right-footed and left-footed in world football currently.

For right-footed players, the best goalkeeper currently is Barcelona shot-stopper, Marc Andre Ter Stegen. In defense, Achraf Hakimi and João Cancelo are the full-backs. In the centre-back positions, Ruben Dias and Eder Militao are the best currently.

In midfield, there is Rodri and Jude Bellingham. Neymar Jr feature on the right wing while Vinicius Junior feature on the left wing. Upfront, Victor Osimhen and Kylian Mbappe lead the line.

Right-footed Players Best XI (4-4-2 formation): Ter Stegen; Hakimi, Dias, Militao, Cancelo; Neymar Jr, Rodri, Bellingham, Vini Jr; Osimhen, Mbappe.

In the case of left-footed players, Thibaut Courtois is the best goalkeeper. The centre-backs shielding him are Lisandro Martinez, Nathan Ake, and Josko Gvardiol.

The midfield consists of Bernardo Silva and Eduardo Camavinga with Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez playing as the wing-backs.

Upfront, Bukayo Saka occupies the left-wing position, Erling Haaland leads the line while Mohamed Salah plays on the right.

Left-footed Players Best XI: Courtois; Martinez, Ake, Gvardiol; Foden, Silva, Camavinga, Mahrez; Saka, Haaland, Salah.

