Check Out The Most Valuable Loan Players So Far In 2023 Summer Transfer Window

A look at 2023 summer transfer records so far show that scores of players have moved to new clubs on loan. However, only five of them are currently valued above €5m. Who are these top-value loanees?

The most valuable footballer that will be playing on loan in 2023/24 is Fábio Carvalho. His market value is €16m. This attacking midfielder will feature for RB Leipzig when the new season begins. The former Portugal U21 star has been released on loan by Liverpool. Having joined the Reds last summer, the versatile attacker made 21 appearances for the Merseyside club with 3 goals to show for it. With the arrival of two elite midfielders, Klopp has deemed it fit to loan out the 20-year-old.

The next player on the, Leonardo Fernández, plays in the same primary position as Carvalho. However, unlike the Portuguese, Fernandez’s move is from Toluca (Mexico) to Fluminense (Brazil) for a loan fee. This €7m star go his transfer for a fee of €900,000. Meanwhile, his move comes after spending one and half seasons the Mexican outfit. The Uruguayan is expected back at hid parent club at the end of this season. He has the same value as 25-year-old Alex Kral. This Czech defensive midfielder is now on loan at Union Berlin.

The next two players in this category are José Luis Mato Sanmartín (aka Joselu) and Abdallah Sima. These stars are worth €6m each. The former got a loan move from Espanyol to Real Madrid for a fee of €500,000. This makes him the most expensive loanee in Europe so far. Meanwhile, the strikers made 38 appearances for his parent club last season. He had 21 goal Involvement in the process.

As for Sima, his move took him from Brighton in the EPL to Scottish heavyweights, Rangers. This will be the third time he is loaned out after joining the Seagulls for €8m in the summer of 2021. Meanwhile, the Senegalese right winger had 8 goal involvements for Angers SCO where he played on loan last season. 

Images: Sky Sports

