Check out the Ministerial Positions Occupied by the Confirmed Ministerial Nominees of Bola Tinubu.

Following the Senate’s approval of the ministers appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to work under his administration few days ago, this article focuses on the different portfolios received by some of the ministerial nominees.

Recall that the Nigerian Senate had on the 7th of August, confirmed 45 ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with the likes of former Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, Honorable Stella Okotete and Senator Sani Abubakar Danladi yet to be confirmed by the Senate due to security reasons.

And so following such confirmation by the Senators, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly released the names of 21 out of the 45 ministers and the different ministerial positions they will be occupying in his government.

According to Channels TV, below is the list of ministerial positions occupied by 21 out of the 45 confirmed ministerial nominees;

1. Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy- Bosun Tijani

2. Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management- Ishak Salaco

3. Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy- Wale Edun

4. Minister of Marine and Blue Economy- Bunmi Tunji

5. Minister of Power- Adedayo Adelabu

6. Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare- Tunisia Alausa

7. Minister of Solid Minerals Development- Dele Alake

8. Minister of Tourism- Lola Ade-John

9. Minister of Transportation- Adegboyega Oyetola

10. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment- Doris Anite

11. Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology- Uche Nnaji

12. Minister of State, Labour and Employment- Nkiruka Onyejeocha

13. Minister of Women Affairs- Uju Kennedy

14. Minister of Works- David Umahi

15. Minister of Ation and Aerospace- Festus Keyamo

16. Minister of Youth- Abubakar Momoh

17. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alletion- Betta Edu

18. Minister of State, Petroleum Resources- Heineken Lokpobiri

19. Minister of State, Gas Resources- Ekperipe Ekpo

20. Minister of Sports Development- John Enoh

21. Minister of Federal Capital Territory- Nyesom Wike

