Check Out The Meaning Of The Chieftaincy Title Tinubu’s Son, Seyi, Was Conferred With In Anambra

Seyi Tinubu, the son of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in Anambra. Seyi was conferred with the title during his visit to the state on Tuesday.

According to media reports, Seyi Tinubu was in Anambra to canvass for support for his father ahead of the forthcoming presidential election. He told the people of Anambra to vote for his father because he married an Igbo lady.

In this report which was made by The Punch, Seyi Tinubu was conferred with the chieftaincy title of “Nwannedinamba” by the traditional ruler of Mbaukwu Kingdom, Igwe Peter Anukwui, in the Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

The title “Nwannedinamba” means brother in the diaspora. He was also recognized as a son-in-law of Ndigbo.

While speaking to newsmen when he visited the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Center in Awka, the capital of the state, Seyi Tinubu said that his father has good plans for the people of Anambra, and that he has the experience that can change the fortunes of Nigeria.

He also added – “I am appealing to Ndi-Anambra and the Igbo region at large to vote for my father because I married an Igbo lady.”

