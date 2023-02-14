This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Check Out The Meaning Of The Chieftaincy Title President Buhari Was Conferred With In Imo State

President Muhammad Buhari was in Imo State on Tuesday for the campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Asiwaju Tinubu.

During his visit to the state, the President was honoured with a chieftaincy title known as “Nwanne D’namba” by the Imo State Traditional Council. According to the report by Leadership, the title means – “A Brother in Diaspora” – and it is meant to appreciate the President for the love he has shown to the South-East.

In his reaction, the President thanked Eze Imo, His Royal Majesty, Eze Dr Emmanuel Chukwuagina Okeke, CFR, for the recognition, and gave the assurance that he will continue to show love to the South-East and the people.

In a statement which was released through his media aide, Femi Adesina, the President said – “I thank you so much for this honour that I will continue to remember for the rest of my life. Thank you for getting all the senior citizens to receive us. We have experienced difficult times as a country and discovered that it is better to carry on together.”

Speaking further, the President urged Nigerians to live as good neighbours both at the state and national levels.

He said that he came to Imo State to present Tinubu as the flag bearer of the APC to them, adding that he has already followed Tinubu to several other states including Katsina, Sokoto and Nasarawa, and that he is ready to present him in more places.

What do you have to say about this chieftain title conferred on the President in Imo State? Feel free to share your thoughts with us.

