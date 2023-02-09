NEWS

Check Out The Inscription On The Placards Of Obi’s Supporters As Obi’s Rally In Abuja Gains Momentum

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra state, alongside his running mate, Sen Datti Baba Ahmed, would be holding their campaign rally today in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The presidential campaign rally is gaining momentum slowly, as supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate have started storming the venue of the campaign rally, awaiting the arrival of Peter Obi and his running mate, Sen Datti Baba Ahmed.

However, in a photo which has surfaced online, there was inscription seen on the placards of the supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, in Abuja, as they await the arrival of Peter Obi. The inscription says, “Party wey dey hide indomie, no fit see my Vote. I stand with ObiDatti”.

Below is a picture of the placard with the inscription boldly written;What do you have to say about this inscription from this placard?

