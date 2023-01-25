This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Check Out Photos Of buhari, Sanwo-Olu, Others Inside The Newly Commissioned Train In Lagos State

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, President Muhammadu buhari dedicated the first segment of the Lagos Blue Rail Line. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, oversaw the construction of this structure.

The route of the railway is from Lagos Island’s Marina to Mile 2. Congestion in Lagos State should decrease as a result of this initiative.

From the Marina Station to the National Theatre Station, President buhari used the new train with Sanwo-Olu and other state leaders.

Photos of buhari and Sanwo-Olu chatting on the train were widely circulated online.

The president also officially launched the Blue Rail Line’s second segment.

buhari praised Governor Sanwo-Olu during his speech. Moreover, he said, progress is being made as a result of the partnership between the federal government and the Lagos State government, which began in 2015.

He assured the state government of his ongoing assistance with infrastructure and other projects.

