Check out Obi’s response when asked what he will say to those saying he will not get votes in North

In an interactive session with Arise TV correspondent, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi explained why he is contesting in the upcoming election. Obi stated that the reason for his optimism is that this election calls for a generational change. He noted that the reasons elections are being held are to present people with competence, character, and passion and those with physical and mental energy to do the job. The former governor of Anambra state claimed that the reason he is contesting is to build a new Nigeria where everybody is equal, irrespective of where they come from.

Peter Obi promised to invest in some sectors of the country like entertainment, sports, and all other sectors that unite Nigerians together. He lamented on the number of industries in the North that have been shut down by the government due to inappropriate monitoring and vowed to bring them back to life. When asked what he will say to those who believed he will not get votes from the North, Obi claimed that all they’ve been doing is to contrive all those things that make them win in the past and subject them to poverty.

Obi explained that those trying to use religion and ethnicity to stop him from winning have seen that the people are wise now. The former governor of Anambra state explained that he respects every religion and will love to see Muslims and Christians live happily together.

Obi said: “As I have always said, what Nigeria needs is a leader that is competent and has the passing for the job. Nigeria needs someone with good character who has the mental and physical energy to do the job. For the first time, we have a combination of party chairman, presidential candidate, and vice presidential candidate that were born after the independence.

We must have a generational change, we must build a new Nigeria and that is what I am committed to. Those saying that I can’t get votes in the North are trying to use ethnicity and religion to stop our movement. I like seeing Muslims and Christians live happily together and I will like to maintain that.”

Source: Arise TV



