Check out Kwankwaso’s reply when asked if Obi has a chance of winning the upcoming election

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso during an interview with Channels Television spoke on his chances of winning the upcoming election. The former governor of Kano state explained that it will be a surprise to Nigerians when he emerges victorious in the upcoming election. When asked if Peter Obi has any chance of winning the election because online polls always favor him, Kwankwaso explained why he thinks Peter Obi cannot win.

According to the former governor of Kano state, he has always said that the only chance Obi has was joining forces with him. He lamented that in one of the polls conducted, he was given 6 percent out of the total polls from the North West. Kwankwaso noted that even a mad man knows that he is over and above 6 percent in the North West. He explained that online polls don’t give you the actual figures because millions of voters are not on the internet.

Kwankwaso noted that as a politician, he has seen the in-house figure of APC and PDP, claiming that they dare not being it out. Kwankwaso said that he always enjoys being underrated by people. He narrated that the same thing happened to him in 1999 when he was in PDP but he shocked everyone. The former governor of Kano state revealed that the youth wing of CAN in the Northern part of Nigeria came together to endorse him ahead of the upcoming election.

Source: Channels Television

