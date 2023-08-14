Check Out How Much Chelsea Has Spent On Players Over The Last Three Transfer Windows

Chelsea has been one of the most active teams in the transfer market over the last two seasons. Year in and year out, Chelsea spends excessively to satisfy their manager and the fans. Many rival fans have petitioned the Premier League to sanction Chelsea, as they believe the club might have violated the Financial Fair Play policy, which regulates how much a team can spend on players. Recently, Chelsea completed a deal to sign Caicedo from Brighton for a fee of over £100 million. Over the last three transfer windows, Bleacher Report Football published a report which showed how Chelsea has spent over $1 billion on players. Here’s the breakdown of how much Chelsea spent in the last three transfer windows:

Summer 2022

1. Wesley Fofana – $88 million

2. Marc Cucurella – $71.5 million

3. Raheem Sterling – $61.5 million

4. Kalidou Koulibaly – $41.6 million

5. Carney Chukwuemeka – $19.7 million

6. Aubameyang – $13.1 million

7. Gabriel Slonina – $10 million

8. Zakaria – $3.3 million (loan)

January 2023

1. Enzo Fernandez – $132.3 million

2. Mykhaylo Mudryk – $76.6 million

3. Benoit Badiashile – $41.6 million

4. Noni Madueke – $38.3 million

5. Malo Gusto – $32.8 million

6. Andrey Santos – $13.7 million

7. David Datro Fofana – $13.1 million

8. Joao Felix – $12 million (loan)

Summer 2023

1. Moises Caicedo – $146.1 million

2. Christopher Nkuku – $65.7 million

3. Axel Disasi – $50 million

4. Nicolas Jackson – $40 million

5. Lesley Ugochukwu – $30 million

6. Robert Sanchez – $25 million

7. Angelo Gabriel – $16.4 million

Steveade (

)