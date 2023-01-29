Check Out Atiku’s Reaction After Ademola Adeleke Was Sacked By Osun Tribunal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The People’s Democratic party flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the judgement delivered against his junior colleague, Senator Ademola Adeleke by the governorship election tribunal in Osun State.

You can recall that Ademola Adeleke was sacked on Friday, following the tribunal’s judgement that was delivered on grounds of alleged cases of over-voting in the governorship election.

Reacting to the judgement, Atiku appealed to the people of Osun State to have faith in Senator Ademola Adeleke, who he claimed was elected into the office on the popular ballot.

He wrote:

“On today’s verdict of the Election Petition Tribunal in Osun State, I stand in solidarity with the good people of Osun State who overwhelmingly voted for the Peoples Democratic Party and gave their mandate to His Excellency Governor Ademola Adeleke.”

“What has happened at the tribunal today is a phase in the struggle to liberate Osun State, and I am sure that at the conclusion of the whole process, the people shall be victorious.”

“I, therefore, call on the people of Osun to continue to have faith in their governor elected into office on the popular ballot.”

“This light that has shone on Osun shall never go dim. -AA”

According to a video shared by BBC NEWS PIDGIN, Ademola Adeleke has since released an official statement that he remains the governor of Osun State.

