Check Out 3 Ministerial Nominees Whose Screening Was Halted Over Alleged Forgery, Falsification

According to VANGUARD newspaper, during the commencement of the screening exercise for ministerial nominees on Monday, at least three individuals faced a postponement due to concerns related to age forgery and age falsification, among other issues.

Out of the 14 nominees listed on the order paper for screening, seven, including the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, were granted the privilege of taking a bow and exiting, while four others went through the screening process.

However, certain nominees, like Prof. Joseph Utsev, who currently serves as the Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Wannune – the hometown of Senator George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) – were asked to clarify the raised concerns before proceeding with their screening.

Utsev, who hails from Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State, is reportedly backed by Akume. In his resume, the nominee stated that he was born in 1980 and completed his primary education in 1989 at the tender age of nine. This raised eyebrows in the Senate, questioning how he could have been in primary one at the age of three.

The other two nominees with pending issues were Senator Abubakar Sani Danladi from Taraba, alleged to have been banned by the Supreme Court from holding public office for ten years, and Bello Mohammed from Sokoto State, whose case revolved around his secondary school leaving certificate.

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, assured that those facing concerns would have their cases thoroughly examined during the confirmation stage.

