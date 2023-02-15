Check how mammoth crowd welcomed Peter Obi when he arrived Anambra state for his presidential rally

As Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi arrived in Anambra state, Nigeria, a mammoth crowd greeted him. They chanted his name joyfully and surrounded him.

Peter Obi, a former governor of the state of Anambra, uploaded the images of himself on his official Facebook page. In a recent remark, Peter Obi claimed: “My market storm in Nnewi was wonderful.” Continually communicating with my fellow Nigerians brings me personal satisfaction.

Peter Obi also added, “Thank you Anambra supporters for an amazing outing and show of affection.”

You can easily observe from the images provided above the mammoth crowd that greeted the presidential candidate. In addition, there was a lot of security guarding the crowd.

Interestingly, Peter Obi has been a role model and a source of inspiration to a lot of People in Anambra state. He has also been a form of encouragement to other people who have developed interest in the political space.

