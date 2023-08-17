CHE vs WHU: Head-To-Head Stats & Starting XI That Could Give Chelsea The Win Over West Ham

Chelsea played impressively in their Premier League opener against Liverpool on Sunday. The Blues appear to be doing well under new manager Pochettino. After struggling in the league last season, it looks like they will be able to maintain their good form this season. Their new players already fit the team’s style of play. Chelsea’s next game is away to West Ham.

In all competitions, the Blues have won 2 wins and 3 draws, while the Hammers have 1 win and 2 draws. In the last five games between Chelsea and Arsenal, the Blues have won three and lost one. Chelsea are now targeting their first victory of the 2023/24 season and are considered the favorites to win the match. With Reece James substituted due to fatigue, he is expected to start at right-back against West Ham. However, it will be the first time in recent years that West Ham will face Chelsea without Declan Rice.

The starting line-up could help Chelsea win against West Ham.

Goalkeeper: Sanchez.

Defenders: Disasi, Thiago Silva, Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Colwill.

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez and C. Gallagher.

Forwards: Carney Chukwuemeka, Jackson and Raheem Sterling.

