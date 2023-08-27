CHE vs WBD: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time For EFL Carabao Cup Showdown

This midweek matchup between English Premier League team Chelsea and English League Two team Wimbledon will determine whether Chelsea advances to the next stage of the EFL Carabao Cup.

The Blues will face the League Two team for the ticket to the next round of the EFL Carabao Cup after their impressive 3– 0 victory over the newly promoted Luton Town in their previous English Premier League appearance.

Wimbledon, on the other hand, will enter the game following their 1– 1 loss to Forest Green in their previous League match and hoping to defeat the Blues to advance to the EFL Carabao Cup’s next stage.

Kickoff Time and Match Date: On Wednesday, August 30, Chelsea will host Wimbledon in their upcoming EFL Carabao Cup match at Stamford Bridge. At precisely 7:45 PM( Nigerian time), the game will start.

What did you think of this post?

Kindly leave feedback in the comments section below.

Funnypolicy (

)