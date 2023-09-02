NEWS

CHE vs NOT: Chelsea’s Formidable Starting XI that could see them win against Nottingham Forest Today

The Blues have turned focus to their Premier League clash scheduled for Saturday at Stamford Bridge, where they’ll host Nottingham Forest after successfully navigating their midweek cup duties.

The West Londoners secured their passage to the third round of the EFL Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over League Two side AFC Wimbledon in front of their home crowd last Wednesday, Let’s take a closer look at how Chelsea could line up for this crucial fixture:

Robert Sanchez, who had a bit of a setback with a conceded penalty against Wimbledon, is eager to make amends and will aim to deliver a stronger performance in between the sticks against Steve Cooper’s side.

Having experimented with a mix of talented youngsters and fringe players in the midweek Carabao Cup tie, the Argentine gaffer is expected to return to his trusted first-teamers.

The formation is likely to revert to a 3-4-2-1, with Thiago Silva partnering Axel Disasi & Levi Colwill combining in a three-man backline for Chelsea. Fortunately, the latter’s minor injury concern shouldn’t keep him from starting on Saturday.

In midfield, Conor Gallagher is set to start alongside Moises Caicedo. Their task will be to dominate possession and set the tempo for the Blues.

The wing-back roles are likely to be occupied by Malo Gusto and Ben Chilwell. They will not only provide defensive cover for the central defenders but also contribute width to Chelsea’s attacking play.

Chelsea’s attack will be led by the dynamic duo of Raheem Sterling, who dazzled against Luton Town, and Enzo Fernandez, adding flair and creativity to the team. Upfront, Nicolas Jackson, who secured his first Blues goal in the 3-0 victory over Luton, is set to be the focal point of the lineup.

