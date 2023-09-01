CHE VS NOT: Chelsea Stars Who Are Set To Miss Saturday’s Crucial EPL Game Against Nottingham Forest

After securing their spot in the third round of the EFL Cup, Chelsea will now shift their focus back to the Premier League as they prepare to face Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

In their previous match against AFC Wimbledon, the Blues faced some challenges but managed to come out on top with a 2-1 victory. They secured the win through a penalty by Noni Madueke and a winning goal from Enzo Fernandez.

Last Friday, Mauricio Pochettino’s team also secured their first win in the Premier League after two unsuccessful attempts. They defeated Luton Town with a convincing 3-0 scoreline, with Raheem Sterling scoring two goals and Nicolas Jackson netting his first goal for the club.

The 10 men of Forest worked hard to defend against Man United, but they eventually lost the match due to a penalty and a late goal. Despite this, Forest can still be proud of their performances so far, sitting in 14th place on the table. They managed to draw against Chelsea in two matches this season, including a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. However, their away record has been poor, with no wins in their last 12 games on rival grounds, although they have managed to score in their last six such matches.

Pochettino expressed his focus on the positive aspects of their EFL Cup win, particularly the absence of any new injuries to add to the already considerable list of 10 players who are unable to participate. He downplayed concerns about Levi Colwill’s apparent issue.

Due to various reasons such as fitness, knee injuries, thigh problems, and unspecified ailments, Romeo La, Armando Broja, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Marcus Bettinelli, Christopher Nkunku, Carney Chukwuemeka, Reece James, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Trevoh Chalobah won’t be able to play. Furthermore, Marc Cucurella, who started in the Wimbledon match, might join Manchester United before the transfer deadline on Friday.

After some younger players failed to seize their chances in the midweek game, Pochettino plans to bring back more experienced players like Sterling, Jackson, Fernandez, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, and Moises Caicedo to the starting lineup for the weekend. However, it remains uncertain if Cole Palmer’s transfer from Manchester City will be completed in time for him to make his debut.

