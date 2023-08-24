CHE vs LUT: Photos of Lavia, Caicedo, Enzo & Other Chelsea stars during training ahead of Luton game

Chelsea would be in action on Friday in the English Premier League for their third game of the new season.

The West Londoners will play host to Luton Town at Stamford Bridge and will be aiming to bounce back after a slow start to the season that saw them drop points in the game against Liverpool and their London rivals, West Ham United.

In preparation for tomorrow evening’s match, Mauricio Pochettino has been spotted at the Cobham training pitch trying to rectify his team’s weaknesses and also giving instructions on how he wants his side to play with his illustrative gestures.

Most of the senior team players were present which included the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Moises Caicedo, Romeo La, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Lesley Ugochuwuku, Malo Gusto, Ben Chilwell who all looked in good spirits and happy mood.

Today’s session also saw the return of Benoit Badiashile who missed the opening two games of the season due to injury problems and after his involvement, he’s expected to be in contention for the clash against the Newly promoted side.

After a disappointing performance in the previous game week, The Blues will be eager to get the fans back on their side with a win.

