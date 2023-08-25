CHE VS LUT: Mistakes Pochettino Made In His Starting Lineup For Chelsea In Today’s Match

The opening match of the English Premier League Game week three between Chelsea and Luton Town will kick off very soon when both sides battle at the Stamford Bridge Stadium. The Blues are the obvious favourites in this encounter as they will be hoping to get their first win of the competition against Luton Town.

Ahead of the game, Chelsea’s official lineup has been unveiled by their manager, Mauricio Pochettino. He has summoned his top-performing eleven players to get the job done against Luton Town..

However, there are a few errors made t in Pochettino’s starting lineup for today’s Chelsea match, potentially impacting his team’s performance against Luton Town.

Let’s delve into these issues:

Maintaining the Defensive Back-Five Formation:

Once more, Mauricio Pochettino has opted for the same tactical setup for Chelsea, employing three central defenders and two full-backs against Luton Town. It could have been wiser for the Argentine Manager to adopt a more aggressive formation for Chelsea, given that they are facing a defensively-oriented team like Luton Town. Choosing a defensive formation against a weaker opponent such as Luton Town may not have been the optimal strategy, in my view.

Positioning Conor Gallagher on the Left Wing:

Conor Gallagher thrives in the central midfield position rather than on the flanks. This English International might encounter difficulties performing in his newly assigned role on the left wing, considering his natural inclination as a midfielder and not a winger. Mauricio Pochettino might have been better off placing Raheem Sterling on the left-wing and assigning Noni Madueke to the right-wing position.

Dear valued readers, kindly share your thoughts on this matter by dropping your comments on the section below.

Overdose_gist (

)