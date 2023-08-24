CHE VS LUT: How Caicedo Can Emulate Thiago Silva After His Terrible Debut For Chelsea

Last weekend, Chelsea’s new signing Moisés Caicedo made his debut for the club in the 3-1 loss to West Ham United at the London Stadium and it was a nightmare for the midfielder.

Signed for a British record transfer fee of £115m, there is a great anticipation that Caicedo will take Chelsea to the next level and help return the club to where it belongs. But after his poor debut, many are wondering if he could be good enough.

Recall in September 2020, when Thiago Silva made his first top-flight appearance away at West Brom in September 2020, the Brazilian was also helpless in defence as the Baggies scored three times in the opening half hour.

The then-36-year-old’s poor touch gifted West Brom’s second goal in the eventual 3-3 draw, and that left supporters and pundits wondering whether Silva would be a success in England.

Three years have gone by now and Silva is now considered one of the finest defenders in the Premier League, and a key player for Chelsea despite approaching the age of 40.

Around Chelsea, he is a fan favourite, earning his privilege with incredible performances after incredible performances.

What Moisés Caicedo can do now is be calm, work hard and try and emulate the legendary defender. He can start that tomorrow night when Chelsea take on newly promoted Luton Town at home. That match will offer a great opportunity for the blues and Caicedo to bounce back after the disappointment against West Ham United on Sunday.

