CHE VS LUT: Chelsea Stars Who Are Set To Miss Friday’s Crucial Premier League Game Against Luton

Chelsea, led by head coach Mauricio Pochettino, are eager to secure their first win in the Premier League. They will be playing against newly-promoted Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on Friday night.

So far, Chelsea has only managed to gain one point from their first two games in the top-flight league, while Luton Town suffered a defeat in their sole league match since being promoted last season.

After Chelsea had a decent 1-1 draw against Liverpool in their first Premier League game of the season, Mauricio Pochettino had a lot to think about when his team suffered a 3-1 loss to West Ham United last Sunday.

Carney Chukwuemeka scored a great goal for Chelsea, equalizing Nayef Aguerd’s goal in the first half. However, two of Chelsea’s most expensive signings during the Todd Boehly era had a bad day at the London Stadium.

Enzo Fernandez, who joined Chelsea for £107m in January, missed a penalty just before half time. Then, Michail Antonio scored for West Ham to put them in the lead. Later, Moises Caicedo, who became the British-record signing for £115m, made his debut as a substitute in the second half. Unfortunately, shortly after Aguerd got a red card, Caicedo gave away a penalty, which Lucas Paqueta comfortably converted. This penalty condemned Chelsea to their first defeat under Pochettino.

Chelsea’s Chukwuemeka had to leave the game at halftime due to a knee injury during the team’s loss to West Ham on Sunday. He recently underwent surgery and is expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks.

Along with Chukwuemeka, Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Reece James, and Trevoh Chalobah are also unable to play due to injuries. Mykhaylo Mudryk’s availability for the upcoming match is uncertain since he missed training on Wednesday due to an unspecified problem. However, Benoit Badiashile and Armando Broja have returned to training after dealing with hamstring and knee issues and might have a chance to be included in Friday’s matchday squad.

In the absence of Chukwuemeka, Conor Gallagher might be moved further up the field, and Moises Caicedo could make his full debut alongside Enzo Fernandez in the center midfield. Additionally, Romeo La, who recently joined from Southampton, will be looking forward to his first appearance for Chelsea.

