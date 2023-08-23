NEWS

CHE VS LUT: Chelsea Stars Who Are Set To Miss Friday’s Crucial Premier League Game Against Luton

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 40 mins ago
0 320 2 minutes read

Chelsea, led by head coach Mauricio Pochettino, are eager to secure their first win in the Premier League. They will be playing against newly-promoted Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on Friday night.

So far, Chelsea has only managed to gain one point from their first two games in the top-flight league, while Luton Town suffered a defeat in their sole league match since being promoted last season.

After Chelsea had a decent 1-1 draw against Liverpool in their first Premier League game of the season, Mauricio Pochettino had a lot to think about when his team suffered a 3-1 loss to West Ham United last Sunday.

Carney Chukwuemeka scored a great goal for Chelsea, equalizing Nayef Aguerd’s goal in the first half. However, two of Chelsea’s most expensive signings during the Todd Boehly era had a bad day at the London Stadium.

Enzo Fernandez, who joined Chelsea for £107m in January, missed a penalty just before half time. Then, Michail Antonio scored for West Ham to put them in the lead. Later, Moises Caicedo, who became the British-record signing for £115m, made his debut as a substitute in the second half. Unfortunately, shortly after Aguerd got a red card, Caicedo gave away a penalty, which Lucas Paqueta comfortably converted. This penalty condemned Chelsea to their first defeat under Pochettino.

Chelsea’s Chukwuemeka had to leave the game at halftime due to a knee injury during the team’s loss to West Ham on Sunday. He recently underwent surgery and is expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks.

Along with Chukwuemeka, Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Reece James, and Trevoh Chalobah are also unable to play due to injuries. Mykhaylo Mudryk’s availability for the upcoming match is uncertain since he missed training on Wednesday due to an unspecified problem. However, Benoit Badiashile and Armando Broja have returned to training after dealing with hamstring and knee issues and might have a chance to be included in Friday’s matchday squad.

In the absence of Chukwuemeka, Conor Gallagher might be moved further up the field, and Moises Caicedo could make his full debut alongside Enzo Fernandez in the center midfield. Additionally, Romeo La, who recently joined from Southampton, will be looking forward to his first appearance for Chelsea.

Osho123 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 40 mins ago
0 320 2 minutes read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Broke Jinx By Appointing Wike FCT Minister – Oshiomhole; Soldiers Arrest 39 Bandits, Others In Plateau

3 mins ago

Transfer News: Petrovic Set For Chelsea Medical, Manchester City Submits Bid For Nunes

5 mins ago

Linus Okorie Cautions INEC to desist from conducting a fresh election for Ebonyi South zone

15 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Pastor Kumuyi Urge Nigerians To Support Tinubu, LP Will Win Imo Gov Poll – Obi

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button