CHE VS LUT: Chelsea Stars Who Are Set To Miss Friday’s Crucial EPL Game Against Luton

Chelsea will be looking to put a smile back on their fans’ faces when they welcome Luton Town in a Premier League match on Friday. Pochettino’s men suffered their first defeat of the 2023/24 Premier League season at the hands of West Ham on Sunday. Despite falling behind early in the game, the Blues had a chance to go ahead at halftime, but Enzo Fernandez missed a penalty spot after Chukwuemeka’s equaliser. Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta then scored in the second half to earn the Hammers all three points.

Well, the Blues’ next game is against freshly promoted Luton Town, and they should be confident of obtaining their first win. However, Mauricio Pochettino’s issues have worsened ahead of this match, with another key player picking a severe injury up over the weekend. According to the club, Carney Chukwuemeka has suffered an MCL injury and it is unknown when he will return.

At this early stage of the season, this is undoubtedly bad news for the Blues. He would be joining Nkunku (knee), Reece James (hamstring), and Fofana (ACL), all of whom are expected to face significant spell on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Badiashile and Broja have been spotted training at Cobham on multiple occasions, and it has been rumoured that the club is planning a comeback for them against Luton Town. As of now, they are still doubtful for Friday’s game.

