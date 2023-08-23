CHE vs LUT: Chelsea Injury List Ahead Of Friday’s English Premier League Game

Chelsea will have a chance to register their first victory of the 2023-24 English Premier League season when they square off against newly promoted Luton Town on Friday at Stamford Bridge Stadium.

The Mauricio Pochettino-led team will be going into the clash after their disappointing 3-1 loss to West Ham United in their previous Premier League game, and they will be looking for a victory over Luton to bounce back.

Injury List:

The Blues will be going into Friday’s showdown with a long list of injured players, who are currently battling a comeback from their respective injuries.

Reece James is a major doubt for the English Premier League game against Luton on Friday, due to the hamstring injury he picked up against West Ham last Sunday.

Carney Chukwuemeka is also another major doubt for Friday’s game due to the knee injury he suffered against West Ham United.

Christopher Nkunku remains unavailable for the Blues following the knee injury he sustained before the new season commenced, and he is expected to be out of play until November.

Trevoh Chalobah could also miss the Premier League game due to the hamstring strain he sustained against West Ham United.

