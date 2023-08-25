NEWS

CHE VS LUT: 3 Worst Chelsea Players In The First Half Against Luton Half

The Blues were the best team in the first half as they dominated their visitors Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on Friday night. The Blues struggled in the first half but they broke the deadlock through Raheem Sterling’s 17th-minute goal.

Despite Chelsea dominating a large part of the first half. Let’s take a look at the three worst Chelsea players in the first half against Luton Town.

1. New Chelsea’s summer signing Axel Disasi was horrible in the first half. He played some loose passes in his half. He was exposed at the back.

2. Ben Chilwill was horrible in his defensive duties as he was dribbled more often by Luton Town attackers but he was effective in attacking.

3. Nicolas Jackson is yet to score a Premier League goal after an impressive pre-season game. The former Villarreal attacker was very poor in the first half and he failed to convert his chances.

