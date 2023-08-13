The much-anticipated clash between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge marked the opening of the new football season, igniting excitement among fans and supporters. However, Chelsea’s manager, Mauricio Pochettino, raised eyebrows with some unexpected decisions in the starting lineup that left many questioning his choices.

One of the glaring missteps was the inclusion of Raheem Sterling over the promising Mudryk. The pre-season performances of Mudryk showcased his prowess on the field, leaving fans eager to see him in action. Despite his outstanding displays, Pochettino’s decision to opt for Sterling came as a surprise, especially given the momentum Mudryk had built up. This selection left fans and pundits alike wondering if there was a hidden reason behind the choice.

Furthermore, the absence of Andrey Santos in the starting eleven was another questionable move. Santos had displayed remarkable versatility during the pre-season matches, making a strong case for his inclusion in the lineup. Instead, Pochettino went with Conor Gallagher, a choice that seemed to overlook Santos’ potential contributions and adaptability on the field.

Such decisions inevitably raised questions about Pochettino’s tactical acumen and the rationale behind his selections. While every manager has the prerogative to make choices based on their assessments and strategies, today’s lineup seemed to depart from the logic established during the pre-season preparations.

Fans hope that Pochettino’s choices would prove effective, but the repercussions of these decisions will likely remain a topic of discussion. Chelsea supporters can only hope that the manager will reassess his approach in the coming matches, taking into consideration the players’ performances, pre-season efforts, and the team’s overall objectives for the season.

