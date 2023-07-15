CHE vs LIV: How Chelsea Could Lineup For The PL Clash If They Complete Their Summer Transfer Targets

Chelsea kicks off the 2023-24 English Premier League season on a high note when they face longtime rivals Liverpool in the season opener at Stamford Bridge in London on Sunday 13 August. will fight as much as possible.

After a dismal 2022-23 season, West Londoners will look to improve their game next season, especially under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, who took over from Frank Lampard. last season.

How will Mauricio Pochettino prepare the Blues for their game against Liverpool?

Chelsea have already announced the signing of Christopher Nukunku from Leipzig and the Frenchman is expected to start next month’s game against Liverpool.

The Blues are currently looking to sign Moisés Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion, but a deal for the Ecuadorian player is yet to be agreed as negotiations continue between Chelsea and Brighton over a possible transfer. Not yet.

Chelsea are also said to be working on a deal for Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga, with a deal going on schedule and the Spaniard set to join the squad against Liverpool.

Check out the full squad for the Premier League opener against Liverpool below:

