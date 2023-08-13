CHE VS LIV: Chelsea team news, possible lineup, injured players, head-to-head, and kickoff time

Mauricio Pochettino would be facing a competitive encounter against Jurgen Klopp’s men at Stamford Bridge this afternoon around 4:30 pm as he makes headway to his first Premier League debut as Chelsea’s head coach.

The two Premier League outfit would have to put aside their overwhelming top-flight efforts from last season and hopefully fight for top 4 places in the EPL table this season.

Chelsea team news

Pochettino is currently battling selection issues, hoping he makes the right decision on who is a good replacement for Christopher Nkunku for Chelsea’s EPL opener against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge following the French international injury update.

Nkunku is likely going to be out of Chelsea’s games for four months as he undergoes surgery after damaging the meniscus in his knee.

Mykhailo Mudryk is fit enough to take up the left wing with 3 distributive and unstoppable attackers, Carney Chulwuemeka, Nicolas Jackson, and Raheem Sterling.

Armando Broja is likely going to join his teammate at the Bridge this afternoon after a long-term injury, including Benoit Badiashile who suffered hamstring problem.

Noni Madueke has earlier been out of the pre-season contest after sustaining a tight hamstring injuries and would not be considered in Pochettino’s squad list today.

Wesley Fofano’s role in the ongoing Premier League is a big doubt since he has torn his anterior cruciate ligament with severe injury which might consume him throughout the whole season.

﻿Kepa Arrizabalaga has taken up the La Liga duty to Real Madrid on a season-long loan which automatically paves way for Brighton’s NO1 goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez.

As the new captain, James takes the back four alongside stars like Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva, and Ben Chilwell.

Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech, and Callum Hudson-Odoi are all set out from Chelsea’s first team at Cobham and would not play due to their possible move from Stamford Bridge to a destination club.

Possible lineup: James, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Chilwell, Fernandez, Gallagher, Sterling, Chukwuemeka, Jackson, Mudryk

Injured players: Nkunku, Chalobah, Fofana, Badiashile, Broja, Bettinelli

Head-to-head

Kickoff time

The match between Chelsea and Liverpool is scheduled hold at Stamford Bridge around 4:30 pm on Sunday August 13, 2023.

